Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,426 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Millicom International Cellular worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,402,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of TIGO opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

