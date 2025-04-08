Renaissance Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,000. Jabil accounts for about 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

