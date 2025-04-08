Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.