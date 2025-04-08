Renaissance Group LLC Sells 4,556 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Ferguson worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ferguson by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.94.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.62.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

