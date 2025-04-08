Renaissance Group LLC Sells 5,292 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $35,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $544,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average is $304.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

