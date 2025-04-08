Renaissance Group LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,629,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,759,000 after purchasing an additional 780,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

