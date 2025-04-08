Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $143,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10,800.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 816,842 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 154,588 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 466,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

