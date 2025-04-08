Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Netflix worth $363,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $867.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $968.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $878.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

