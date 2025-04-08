Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720,096 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.55% of Carnival Co. & worth $450,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.