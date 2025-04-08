Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $176.48 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $176,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $802,036,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $572.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.83 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $674.46 and a 200-day moving average of $772.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

