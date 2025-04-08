Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $187.14 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Li Auto worth $187,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.