Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of AppLovin worth $169,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.67 and its 200-day moving average is $290.34. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APP shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.47.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

