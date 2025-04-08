Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of AutoZone worth $157,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,479.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,533.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,308.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,724.00.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This trade represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

