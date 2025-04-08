Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 541,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Datadog worth $149,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,527.04. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

DDOG opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

