RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $284.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

NYSE RNR opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $208.98 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 33,487.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,040,000 after buying an additional 394,821 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

