Rep. Lloyd Doggett Purchases Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PPG Industries stock on March 12th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/18/2025.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

PPG stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after buying an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after buying an additional 271,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

