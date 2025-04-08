Rep. Virginia Foxx Acquires Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ellington Financial stock on March 31st.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE EFC opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4,459.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. B. Riley upgraded Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

