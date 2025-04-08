Rep. Virginia Foxx Buys Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hercules Capital stock on March 5th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

