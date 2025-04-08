Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA):

4/7/2025 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2025 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – FOX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

