Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 59,735 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,472,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 910,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,431,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.21.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.64.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

