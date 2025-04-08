Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.38 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 67.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $111,110.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ZM opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

