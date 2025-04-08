Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.44 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $561,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

