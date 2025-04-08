Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.81 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $90.33 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.52.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total transaction of $21,836,853.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $76,911,518.16. This represents a 22.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

