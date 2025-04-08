Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $8.24 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,526,000 after buying an additional 282,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,760,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,538,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $157.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

