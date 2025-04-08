Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 436,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

