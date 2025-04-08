Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average is $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

