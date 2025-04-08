Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 362,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ameren by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

