Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,998,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,806,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Insulet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $256.23 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

