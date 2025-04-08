Retail Stocks To Watch Today – April 8th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies that generate revenue primarily through selling consumer goods or services directly to the public. They often serve as a barometer for consumer spending and economic health, with their performance closely linked to shifts in consumer behavior and market trends. These stocks can encompass a variety of retail formats—from brick-and-mortar chains to e-commerce platforms—offering investors exposure to the dynamic retail sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,655,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,701,199. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.14 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.17.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.60. 66,028,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,834,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.19. 51,905,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,958,265. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.12.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $359.85. 18,933,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,890,443. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $30.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

