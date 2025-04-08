Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) & Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $19.63 million 0.42 -$86.88 million ($1.56) -0.13 ProQR Therapeutics $18.91 million 6.76 -$30.43 million ($0.34) -3.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics -314.78% -957.20% -96.39% ProQR Therapeutics -134.31% -71.58% -19.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 5 1 1 2.43 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.74, suggesting a potential upside of 1,305.13%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 681.89%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Carisma Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

