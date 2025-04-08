Reviewing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and Sabre”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.32 -$21.49 million $0.39 19.51 Sabre $3.03 billion 0.25 -$527.61 million ($0.72) -2.78

Analyst Recommendations

Nexxen International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nexxen International and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nexxen International currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.39%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 126.67%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70% Sabre -9.20% N/A -2.64%

Risk and Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Sabre on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

