Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of RYTM opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,905.51. This represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. This trade represents a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

