Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 11.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $92.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $61.48. 97,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 524,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $254,241.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,361.61. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 166,748 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.