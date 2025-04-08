RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,155,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

