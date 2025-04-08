RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

