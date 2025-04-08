Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.