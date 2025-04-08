Robert Piconi Sells 16,594 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi sold 16,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $11,781.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,094,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,927.44. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 7th, Robert Piconi sold 2,806 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $4,601.84.

Shares of NRGV stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,462. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 15,519.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,675,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,099 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Vault by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 794,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 272,465 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

