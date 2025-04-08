Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,350 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Robinhood Markets worth $41,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $280,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,646,134 shares of company stock valued at $132,604,246 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.