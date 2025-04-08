Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,707 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,707 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 37,189 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,998 shares of company stock worth $1,433,468. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W lowered Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.