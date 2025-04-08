Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.