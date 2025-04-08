Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.