Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 969.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,976 shares of company stock valued at $127,336,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

