Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBCG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 22.2 %

FBCG opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

