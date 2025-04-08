Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

