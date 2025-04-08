Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

