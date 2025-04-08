RPC (NYSE:RES) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.50. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RES opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. RPC has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.19.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
