Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of RBRK traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $542,251.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,069.62. The trade was a 90.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $11,828.43. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,619 shares of company stock worth $46,913,914 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after buying an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,395,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 662,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rubrik by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after buying an additional 427,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

