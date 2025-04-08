Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 301,856 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Corebridge Financial worth $32,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 101,506 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,773,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

