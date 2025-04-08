Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.47 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Pentair by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

