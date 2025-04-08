Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.23 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $199,890,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

